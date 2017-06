Turin-stampede woman dead

Turin, June 15 - Erika Pioletti, a 38-year-old woman who suffered a crush-induced heart attack in the Juventus fan stampede in a central Turin square on the night of the June 3 Champions League final, died late on Thursday, the city's San Giovanni Bosco hospital said. Pioletti, from the northern city of Domodossola, was the most badly injured of the 1,527 people hurt when panic swept through the crowd watching the match against Real Madrid, for as yet unexplained reasons. "At a time of such deep pain, all words are superfluous," said Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino.