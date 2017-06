++ IMF says Italy should 'consolidate gradually' ++

Rome, June 16 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday that Italy should seek to bring its massive debt down in a way that does not damage its growth prospects. "High-debt countries with little or no fiscal space, most notably Italy and Portugal, but also France, should consolidate gradually in a growth-friendly manner to rebuild buffers, taking advantage of the recovery and the remaining window of accommodative monetary policy," the IMF said in the concluding statement of its 2017 eurozone Article IV mission.