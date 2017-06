Di Maio sues La Repubblica editor Calabresi (2)

Rome, June 15 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Luigi Di Maio said Thursday he had instructed his lawyer to sue left-leaning La Repubblica daily editor Mario Calabresi for a report that M5S guru Davide Caseleggio recently met anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League leader Matteo Salvini to discuss a possible alliance. Deputy Lower House Speaker Di Maio said "Calabresi will be able to show proof of this alleged meeting, in court, as he himself said he wants to do". Casaleggio also said he would sue unless Calabresi publishes the date the alleged meeting took place. La Repubblica stands by the story.