Di Maio sues La Repubblica editor Calabresi

Rome, June 15 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Luigi Di Maio said Thursday he had instructed his lawyer to sue left-leaning La Repubblica daily editor Mario Calabresi for a report that M5S guru Davide Caseleggio recently met anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League leader Matteo Salvini to discuss a possible alliance. Deputy Lower House Speaker Di Maio said "Calabresi will be able to show proof of this alleged meeting, in court, as he himself said he wants to do".