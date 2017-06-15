Journalist La Vardera defends Palermo mayoral bid

Palermo, June 15 - Journalist Ismaele La Vardera on Thursday defended his decision to run for the Palermo mayorship on a ticket fielded by rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini after actor Francesco Benigno claimed his candidature had been a fraud. The 1989 film 'Mery per sempre' star Benigno, who stood unsuccessfully for a seat on the city council on the same 'Noi per Salvini' list, accused 23-year-old La Vardera, a journalist for the satirical TV programme Le Iene, of wanting only to document the ugly side of politics. "My candidature wasn't a bluff, I would have gladly been mayor, but Orlando, Ferrandelli and Forello took many more votes than I did, well done to them," La Vardera explained. "This doesn't mean I lost my journalistic nature, over the last few months I documented my election campaign, my meetings, every single day." He has been summoned by the Sicilian journalists' association for clarification. On Wednesday night La Vardera ended up in hospital with mild neck injuries after coming to blows with Benigno at their campaign headquarters for reasons that are unclear. On Tuesday Benigno accused electors of being "shameful beasts" after polling just 147 votes in Sunday's local elections, well short of the 3,000 or so he had been expecting. La Vardera took 2.59 % of the vote in the mayoral election, which was won by incumbent mayor Leoluca Orlando on the first round.