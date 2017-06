Alfano sends thoughts for London tower blaze victims

Urbino, June 15 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday sent "emotional thoughts" for the two Italian victims of the London tower block blaze, Veneto-born architects Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi. Speaking at a conference on the role of universities in Italian foreign policy, Alfano added: "We are a safe and supportive country which has saved hundreds of people and has had no (terror) attacks. "A supportive people with the benefit of security, a result to be borne with pride".