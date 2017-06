Don Bosco relic recovered (2)

Asti, June 15 - Carabinieri police on Thursday recovered a St John Bosco (Don Bosco) relic stolen from a church in Castelnuovo near Asti on June 2. A reliquary containing the saint's brain was stolen from the Basilica of Colle Don Bosco in the Piedmont town. Police had said they were following all leads from possible robbery for ransom to the gesture of someone with psychiatric problems.