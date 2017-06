Renzi meets Prodi (2)

Rome, June 15 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi met former two-time premier and ex-centre-left Olive Tree leader Romano Prodi this morning, political sources told ANSA. Prodi on Wednesday turned down a veiled invitation from former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia to stand as premier again to unify the centre left in place of Renzi. The former European Commission president, 77, said he was happily retired and could not take up the invitation from Pisapia, whose small Progressive Field (CP) party is vying with, but may also ally with, the PD. Renzi said for his part that he will not attend a CP rally in Rome on July 1, preferring to go to a concert by rocker Vasco Rossi.