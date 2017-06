Soccer: Donnarumma won't renew Milan contract (2)

Milan, June 15 - 18-year-old goalkeeping phenom Gianluigi Donnarumma won't renew his AC Milan contract expiring next year, Milan CEO Marco Fassone said Thursday, saying the goalie's final decision had been communicated by his agent Mino Raiola. "We're disappointed, but Milan will go forward," said Fassone. Donarrumma, already considered the heir to Italy and Juve legend Gianluigi Buffon, is being courted by several clubs in and out of Italy.