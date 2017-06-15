Shop selling cannabis cuttings opens in Milan

Milan, June 15 - Hemp Embassy, the first shop in Italy to sell cannabis cuttings, opened in Milan's Viale Tibaldi on Thursday. The 500 plants on sale all carried a disclaimer to the effect that they are without psychoactive effects as the level of THC present is less than 0.2%. "The plants are for ornamental use only and should be placed under artificial or natural light for at least 18 hours a day to prevent flowering," read the labels as required by law. However, if clients then want to make the plants flower in order to exploit their active ingredient "it is down to their own free will", proprietor Alberto Valsecchi said.