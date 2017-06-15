Shop selling cannabis cuttings opens in Milan

Milan
15/06/2017
Milan, June 15 - Hemp Embassy, the first shop in Italy to sell cannabis cuttings, opened in Milan's Viale Tibaldi on Thursday. The 500 plants on sale all carried a disclaimer to the effect that they are without psychoactive effects as the level of THC present is less than 0.2%. "The plants are for ornamental use only and should be placed under artificial or natural light for at least 18 hours a day to prevent flowering," read the labels as required by law. However, if clients then want to make the plants flower in order to exploit their active ingredient "it is down to their own free will", proprietor Alberto Valsecchi said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Incidente stradale, muore messinese
di Domenico Bertè
Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori
di Salvatore De Maria
In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online