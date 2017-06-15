Rights court to hear Berlusconi case Nov 22 (2)

Strasbourg, June 15 - The European Court of Human Rights said Thursday Silvio Berlusconi's appeal against a ban on him holding public office would be heard by its Grand Chamber on November 22. The Grand Chamber is usually reserved for cases that are particularly important or complex. The former premier was ousted from parliament in 2013 under the 2012 Severino Law that prevents anyone sentenced to over two years from holding or running for public office for at least six years. The law, named after then justice minister Paola Severino, kicked in after the media billionaire was handed a definitive conviction for tax fraud. The three-time former premier and media tycoon was sentenced to four years in prison for masterminding a tax-dodging strategy by his Mediaset company, commuted to one year of community service which he began serving in May 2014.