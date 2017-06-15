Strasbourg

Rights court to hear Berlusconi case Nov 22 (2)

Ex-premier appealing against office ban

Rights court to hear Berlusconi case Nov 22 (2)

Strasbourg, June 15 - The European Court of Human Rights said Thursday Silvio Berlusconi's appeal against a ban on him holding public office would be heard by its Grand Chamber on November 22. The Grand Chamber is usually reserved for cases that are particularly important or complex. The former premier was ousted from parliament in 2013 under the 2012 Severino Law that prevents anyone sentenced to over two years from holding or running for public office for at least six years. The law, named after then justice minister Paola Severino, kicked in after the media billionaire was handed a definitive conviction for tax fraud. The three-time former premier and media tycoon was sentenced to four years in prison for masterminding a tax-dodging strategy by his Mediaset company, commuted to one year of community service which he began serving in May 2014.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, muore messinese

Incidente stradale, muore messinese

di Domenico Bertè

Incidente mortale sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente mortale
sulla Messina-Palermo

Simona è uscita dal coma, ha parlato con i genitori

Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori

di Salvatore De Maria

In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina

In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33