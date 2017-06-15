Technical error leads to earthquake false alarm (2)

Rome, June 15 - A technical error led to a false earthquake alarm early on Thursday when the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported a 5.1-magnitude quake in the central province of Macerata. A system error led to the magnitude of a quake in the Philippines being attributed to a 1.6-magnitude one that had its epicentre in the area of Pieve Torina. "The problem was quickly corrected," the INGV said. It was the institute's second mistake in five years, the INGV said. On June 2 2012 the INGV incorrectly superimposed a Fiji earthquake on one in Sicily.