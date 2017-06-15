Technical error leads to earthquake false alarm (2)

Rome
15/06/2017
Rome, June 15 - A technical error led to a false earthquake alarm early on Thursday when the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported a 5.1-magnitude quake in the central province of Macerata. A system error led to the magnitude of a quake in the Philippines being attributed to a 1.6-magnitude one that had its epicentre in the area of Pieve Torina. "The problem was quickly corrected," the INGV said. It was the institute's second mistake in five years, the INGV said. On June 2 2012 the INGV incorrectly superimposed a Fiji earthquake on one in Sicily.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Incidente stradale, muore messinese
di Domenico Bertè
Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori
di Salvatore De Maria
In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online