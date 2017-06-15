University of Udine knowledge festival programme takes shape

Udine, June 15 - The programme for the third annual Italian "Conoscenza in Festa" knowledge festival, set to take place concurrently with this year's G7 University summit in Udine from June 29 to July 1, is quickly taking shape and was presented to the press on Wednesday by festival art director Jader Giraldi in the presence of University of Udine Rector Alberto Felice De Toni. The festival is organized by the University of Udine with support and project participation from the Italian Education Ministry, the Friuli Foundation, and the Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. The programme is divided into nine different sections: Knowledge Arena, Innovation Loggia, Knowledge Workshop, Celebrating Schools, Job Breakfast/Career Day, Alumni, Other Training, Innovation and Surrounding Areas, and a new section this year titled Education for all Experiences. Giraldi said the festival encompasses four institutional events and is a "voyage of knowledge in six phases". "There are 26 knowledge workshops in 22 local businesses, 25 innovative projects, six high schools, and six events in the Innovation Loggia," Giraldi said. "Guests will include architect Mario Cucinella and Father Philip Larrey, professor at the Lateranense University and author of the book 'Unknown Future: Conversations on the New Digital Era," he said. In addition, Piazza Matteotti will host the "Night of the Angels", the semifinals of the Start Cup FVG business plan competition, and the "Concert of the Awakening" as part of the City of Udine's 'White Night' event. Music and theatre events include performances by the J. Tomadini Conservatory of Udine and the Nico Pepe Civic Academy of Dramatic Art. The final evening's event in the Knowledge Arena in Piazza Matteotti will feature a performance by Italian singer-songwriter Brunori Sas.