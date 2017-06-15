Rome

Pope slams corruption as 'cancer'

Believers, non-believers must unite against scourge

Pope slams corruption as 'cancer'

Rome, June 15 - Christians and non-Christians must be united in the fight against corruption, a "cancer that consumes us", Pope Francis said Thursday. In the preface to a new book, Corrosion, by Cardinal Peter Turkson, Francis said: "We, Christians and non-Christians, are snowflakes but if we unite we can become an avalanche: a strong and constructive movement. "We must all work together, Christians, non-Christians, people of all faiths and non-believers, to fight this form of blasphemy, this cancer that consumes our lives". The pontiff also said the Church must not be afraid of "purging itself of corruption". Excerpts from the preface were published in Corriere della Sera newspaper. Turkson, who wrote Corrosion with philosopher Vittorio V. Alberti, is today chairing the Vatican's first international summit against corruption. On the sidelines of the summit, Italy's anti-corruption czar Raffaele Cantone praised the pontiff for "taking the field against corruption". "I think it is a great novelty because corruption has always seemed a political problem, a problem of civil society that concerns a part of the world. Instead, the pope has fielded, thanks to his experience, a new idea, aware that corruption hurts everyone, it hurts citizens and above all it hurts the poor," said Cantone.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente stradale, muore messinese

Incidente stradale, muore messinese

di Domenico Bertè

Incidente mortale sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente mortale
sulla Messina-Palermo

Simona è uscita dal coma, ha parlato con i genitori

Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori

di Salvatore De Maria

In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina

In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33