Father of architect missing in London fire 'losing hope'

Venice
15/06/2017
Venice, June 15 - The father of Marco Gottardi, a young Italian architect who has been missing alongside his girlfriend Gloria Trevisan since the London tower block fire that killed at least 17 people this week, "is losing hope". They are the only two Italians still missing, the foreign ministry said Wednesday. Both are from the Veneto and both are architects who had been in London for the past few months looking for work. They had been staying on the 23rd floor of the building. Gottardi's father Giannino told ANSA that he is in constant contact with the foreign ministry and Trevisan's parents. However, "as the hours pass, we are losing the slim hope we still have. But until they tell us they have found our children, we will continue to believe in a miracle," Giannino Gottardi said. He added that during the last phone call with his son in the middle of the night and when smoke had already filled the building, "Marco was extraordinary and calmed everyone else down. When the line was cut, we understood that the situation had grown worse and we became desperate. I will always remember the last words he said to us."
