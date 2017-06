Tax agency chief queues at Rome office like member of public

Rome, June 15 - The new head of Italy's inland revenue agency, L'Agenzia delle Entrate, queued like an ordinary member of the public to resolve some personal issues at the agency's Rome Trastevere branch on Thursday. With a backpack on his shoulder Ernesto Maria Ruffini joined the queue before the office opened, took a ticket and completed some forms while he waited for his number to come up. But several employees and some other members of the public recognised Ruffini, whose appointment will become effective within days.