Fede found guilty in fake sex pix blackmail case (2)

Milan, June 15 - The former head of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's TG4 news, Emilio Fede, was found guilty Thursday over fake sexy photos he made to blackmail the heads of Berlusconi's Mediaset media company into giving him a bigger golden handshake after he was fired in 2012. Fede, a longtime former close friend of Berlusconi's and one of his most ardent supporters, was sentenced to two years and three months in jail for attempted extortion. Investigations showed that Fede got his former personal trainer Gaetano Ferri and another two people to assemble fake photo-montage footage of Mediaset information chief Mauro Crippa, and Mediaset President Fedele Confalonieri, Berlusconi's oldest friend. Ferri has already been convicted on appeal in the case. It is Fede's second conviction this week. On Monday he was sentenced to three and a half years for aiding and abetting a fraudulent bankruptcy. TG4 is the news channel on Retequattro, the smallest of Berlusconi's three terrestrial commercial channels.