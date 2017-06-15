Rome

Education min sent to infirmary by 'ius soli' protest (2)

Northern League angry at immigrant kid citizenship bill

Rome, June 15 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli had to be treated at the Senate infirmary after allegedly being pushed into a table and chairs by Northern League (LN) Senators protesting the government's 'ius soli' immigrant children citizenship bill, Democratic Party sources said. Fedeli had plasters put on some cuts and was given painkillers, they said. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso briefly expelled (LN Senator Raffaele Volpi after the LN advanced towards the government benches bearing placards saying no to the 'ius soli' bill. LN Whip Gianmarco Centinaio was bodily moved after taking a seat next to Fedeli. The LN was protesting a decision to bring forward the 'ius soli' debate. Meanwhile outside the chamber members of the far-right CasaPound group clashed with police.

