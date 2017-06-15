No hope Gloria and Marco alive - family lawyer (2)

Padua, June 15 - There is no hope that two Italians missing in this week's London tower block blaze, architects Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, are alive, a lawyer representing the young woman's family said Thursday. "I heard the recording of Gloria's phone call to her mum," said lawyer Maria Cristina Sandrin. "She says thanks for what she did for her. They were saying goodbye. There are no grounds to hope that Gloria and Marco are still alive". Officials in London said Thursday that they do not expect to find any survivors inside the the Grenfell Tower. Trevisan and Gottardi, both from the Veneto and aged 27 and 28, are said not to be among those hospitalised after the disaster. A London fire brigade chief said they do not know how many victims there are. At least 17 people have died in the fire. "Gloria had graduated on October 18 and she went to London because there are no professional opportunities here, not even for those who graduate with top marks," said Sandrin of Padua native Trevisan. Gottardi's father Giannino told ANSA that he had been on the phone to his son and his girlfriend "up till the last minute, then they told us that the flat was full of smoke and communications were interrupted". Marco is from San Stimo di Livenza near Venice.