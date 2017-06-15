Rome

Rightists clash with police over 'ius soli'

CasaPound members try to reach Senate

Rightists clash with police over 'ius soli'

Rome, June 15 - Members of the far-right CasaPound group clashed with police while demonstrating outside the Senate Thursday against a law that would award citizenship to children born to immigrants on Italian soil. The so-called 'ius soli' ('law of the soil') in Latin hit the floor of the Senate Thursday where it is expected to be passed despite opposition from righwing and ant-establishment groups. CasaPound members tried to break through a police cordon and get to the Senate but were held back with water cannon and also claimed to have been struck with batons. Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni of the anti-immigrant Northern League called the bill "an aberration" and said the region was ready to appeal to the Constitutional Court. Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said "today it's hard to affirm new rights". Currently the children of immigrants must wait until they are 18 to apply for Italian citizenship. The ius soli law would grant citizenship to foreign babies born on Italian soil and to children who have spent at least five years in the Italian school system. Rightwing and centre-right parties argue that citizenship should only be granted to those who have earned out by integration. Leftwing, centre-left and liberal parties say the law is a basic right granted in many other countries.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

Infarto in autostrada, messinese perde la vita

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente mortale sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente mortale
sulla Messina-Palermo

Simona è uscita dal coma, ha parlato con i genitori

Simona è uscita dal coma,
ha parlato con i genitori

di Salvatore De Maria

In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina

In fiamme rivendita di frutta a Pistunina

di Salvatore De Maria

Incidente in autostrada GUARDA LE FOTO

Incidente in autostrada GUARDA LE FOTO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33