Turin-stampede woman dying - hospital sources

Turin, June 15 - Erika Pioletti, a 38-year-old woman who suffered a crush-induced heart attack in the Juventus fan stampede in a central Turin square on the night of the June 3 Champions League final, is dying, sources at the northern city's San Giovanni Bosco hospital said Thursday. "The tests carried out have highlighted very serious brain damage," medical sources said. "Therefore, unfortunately, the death of the patient is expected in a very short period of time, which at the moment is not quantifiable".