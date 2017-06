Technical error leads to earthquake false alarm

Rome, June 15 - A technical error led to a false earthquake alarm early on Thursday when the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported a 5.1-magnitude quake in the central province of Macerata. A system error led to magnitude of a quake in the Philippines being attributed to a 1.6-magnitude one that had its epicentre in the area of Pieve Torina. "The problem was quickly corrected," the INGV said.