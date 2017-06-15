Unlikely survivors in blaze-hit London tower block (2)

London, June 15 - Officials in London said Thursday that they do not expect to find any survivors inside the tower block that was ravaged by fire on Wednesday. Two Italians are missing, the foreign ministry has said. They were identified as Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, both from the Veneto, and said not to be among those hospitalised after the disaster. A London fire brigade chief said they do not know how many victims there are. At least 12 people have died in the fire. Gottardi's father Giannino told ANSA that he had been on the phone to his son and his girlfriend "up till the last minute, then they told us that the flat was full of smoke and communications were interrupted. "We're just hoping for a miracle", he said. Marco is an architect from San Stimo di Livenza near Venice, while his girlfriend Gloria Trevisan is from Padua.