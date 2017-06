MDP to snub mini-budget confidence vote - Migliavacca

Rome, June 15 - The MDP party, a splinter group from Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) that remains part of the ruling coalition, will not take part in a confidence vote on the government's mini budget, MDP lawmaker Maurizio Migliavacca told the Senate Thursday. "It's the first time that we distance ourselves in such a clear way," Migliavacca said. "It's a decision that we are obliged to take".