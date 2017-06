Pensioners getting summer bonus up to 3.5 mn - INPS

Rome, June 15 - Pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday that the number of pensioners who will receive the annual 'quattordicesima' summer bonus this July has gone up to 3.5 million, 1.43 million more than in 2016. The increase, and a related rise in expenditure on the bonus from 854 million euros to 1.72 billion, is the result of a measure introduced in the 2017 budget law.