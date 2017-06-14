Minniti to see Raggi on migrants (2)

Rome, June 14 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti will soon grant Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's request for a meeting on restricting the presence of migrants in the Italian capital, sources said Wednesday. The ministry is aiming to replicate the Milan model of "diffused reception" promoted by local mayors and the prefect a month ago, the sources said, with migrants distributed over the widest number of municipalities possible. Rome's migrant numbers are currently in line with deals made with the Italian association of municipalities (ANCI), the sources said. Raggi on Tuesday said Rome could not bear any more migrant arrivals, and her 5-Star Movement (M5S) reiterated Wednesday that Rome was facing an unacceptable "wave" that threatened to raise tensions in the city.