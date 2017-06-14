Rome

Criminal law reform passed into law (2)

Govt to review wiretaps, statute of limitation changes

Rome, June 14 - A bill reforming the criminal justice system to change the statute of limitations, limit wiretapping and raise penalties for vote buying passed into law Wednesday. Among the measures in the law are granting the government powers to review wiretapping regulations; reforming the 'ex-Cirelli' law on the statute of limitations; upping penalties for some 'social alarm' crimes like mafia vote buying; and the extinction of some crimes that can be pursued by civil suits involving settlements awarding damages. The bill was passed by the House by 267 votes to 136 with 24 abstentions.

