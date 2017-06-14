Two Italians missing in London tower block fire (5)

Rome, June 14 - There are two Italians missing in the London tower block fire that has killed at least 12 people, the foreign ministry said Wednesday. They were identified as Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, both from the Veneto. Gottardi's father Giannino told ANSA that he had been on the phone to his son and his girlfriend "up till the last minute, then they told us that the flat was full of smoke and communications were interrupted. "We're just hoping for a miracle", he said. Marco is an architect from San Stimo di Livenza near Venice, while his girlfriend Gloria Trevisan is from Padua. The Italian embassy and the consulate general in London have been following the fire since early Wednesday morning in close contact with the ministry, sources said. The consulate general is in constant contact with British authorities to verify the involvement of Italians, they said. Earlier an Italian estate agent told Radio 24 that two Italian families were in the west London tower block, the Grenfell Tower, that was gripped by a massive blaze overnight. "There were two families with children...we have no news of them," said Beatrice Antonini of Real Estate Genius. At least 12 people have died in the fire and people are still inside. Antonini said "we don't know what happened and I'm going to the scene to get more information and find out if my clients are well". She said "all the checks in the tower were normal and we don't know what happened".