Veneto Banca ex-execs damages estimated at 2.3 bn (2)

Milan, June 14 - The "frightful" damages caused to Veneto Banca by its former heads has been provisionally estimated at 2.3 billion euros, a senior partner in one of the consultants used in the bank's suit said Wednesday. The estimate is still "potential" said Alessandro De Nicola of the Orrick studio. He said the consultant had managed to tot up the estimated damage via the "huge team work" of experts led by "two very competent jurists, Umberto Tombari e Michele Bertani".