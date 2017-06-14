Prodi says happily retired (3)

Rome
14/06/2017
Rome, June 14 - Former two-time premier Romano Prodi on Wednesday ruled out being the linchpin of a new centre-left alliance and standing as premier again, saying "I'm happily retired". The 77-year-old said people who were linking him to the proposed role "are wrong". He said he would not stand again as premiership candidate for the centre left. "If that's the question, I won't do it", Prodi answered a journalist at the presentation of his latest book. Prodi was mooted Tuesday by Progressive Field (CP) leader Giuliano Pisapia, the former Milan mayor, as a man who could rally the centre left including the main party, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party (PD).
