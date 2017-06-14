'Education driving force for development worldwide'

Udine, June 14 - "The message that we want to launch to the world from Italy, the country where universities were born, is that of mobilization to make education an inescapable reality and a driving force for development that the entire country must engage with." These were the words used by Secretary of the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI) Alberto De Toni on Wednesday in presenting 'University Education for All', the third edition of Conoscenze in Festa ('Knowledge Festival') of the University of Udine, which this year is part of the G7 university events on June 29-30. Conoscenza in Festa will run from June 29 to July 1. Alongside De Toni, who is the rector of the University of Udine, was flanked by Udine town councillor for productive activities Alessandro Venanzi, Fondazione Friuli chief Giuseppe Morandini, prorector and vicar of the university Roberto Pinton and the artistic director of the events, Jader Giraldi. "The foundation firmly supports this festival," Morandini said, "because of its international aspect: international relations are today the driving force behind the world." "I had the privilege to take part in the birth of this Knowledge Festival," town councillor Venanzi said, "which gave a new perception of universities, as subjects able to interpret the challenges of the future." Conoscenza in Festa was organized by the University of Udine in collaboration with CRUI and the support and participation in its planning by the Ministry of Education, Universities and Research, Fondazione Friuli and the Friuli Venezia Giulia regional government. The Italian retailers association Confcommercio and the regional branch of the Italian artisans association Confartigianato are also taking part in the event, which is under the auspices of the Udine town council.