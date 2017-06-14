2 Italian families in burning London tower block (2)

Rome
14/06/2017
Rome, June 14 - Two Italian families were in the west London tower block, the Grenfell Tower, that was gripped by a massive blaze overnight, an estate agent told Radio 24 Wednesday. "There were two families with children...we have no news of them," said Beatrice Antonini of Real Estate Genius. At least 12 people have died in the fire and people are still inside. Antonini said "we don't know what happened and I'm going to the scene to get more information and find out if my clients are well". She said "all the checks in the tower were normal and we don't know what happened".
