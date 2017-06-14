More efforts to bolster banks says Visco (2)

Rome, June 14 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Wednesday called for "more efforts" to bolster Italy's struggling banks and to "safeguard the weakest". "Our goal is to improve our operations in a very complex contest", Visco said. An ongoing reform of how non-performing loans (NPls) are managed is the "right path" to follow, Visco went on. But he stressed that it was "still too early to assess results and the scope for further intervention". As for junior bondholders who lost their savings in recent collapses, Visco said the risks had been "present in the prospectuses".