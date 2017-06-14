Rome

More efforts to bolster banks says Visco (2)

NPL reform right path says BoI chief

More efforts to bolster banks says Visco (2)

Rome, June 14 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Wednesday called for "more efforts" to bolster Italy's struggling banks and to "safeguard the weakest". "Our goal is to improve our operations in a very complex contest", Visco said. An ongoing reform of how non-performing loans (NPls) are managed is the "right path" to follow, Visco went on. But he stressed that it was "still too early to assess results and the scope for further intervention". As for junior bondholders who lost their savings in recent collapses, Visco said the risks had been "present in the prospectuses".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente mortale sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente mortale
sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente al CavallottiSimona è precipitata

Incidente al Cavallotti
Simona è precipitata

di Salvatore De Maria

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Morta l'avvocato Turcaloro

Morta l'avvocato Turcaloro

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33