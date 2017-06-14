Soccer: Allegri says thought of quitting after Cardiff (2)

Turin, June 14 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Wednesday he had thought of quitting after the Bianconeri's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Cardiff, only to rethink and decide to "start again". "I had to reflect, look inside myself, and I decided to continue, I spoke to the club," Allegri said. "There are all the premises to play another great season, even though it will be very hard after the last three years". "I understand the disappointment over Cardiff, but one second half can't cancel an extraordinary year. In these 12 days I've heard dramatic tones, big depression, but let's look at the glass half-full of three seasons with as many scudetti and Italian Cups, two Champions finals. He said "Real dominated us, it was better, we have to start again from that, without being dramatic". Juve did the league-cup double for a record third consecutive time last season and notched a record sixth straight scudetto. Allegri last week extended his contract with Juve, who lost the 2015 Champions League final to Barcelona, up to 2020. Goalie and skipper Gianluigi Buffon said yesterday he might play on for another season if Juve lift the Champions trophy next year.