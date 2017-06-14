M5S won't vote 'ius soli' - Grillo (2)

Rome, June 14 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) won't vote in favour of a bill granting 'ius soli' citizenship rights to children born on Italian soil from immigrant parents, M5S leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday. He said the bill in parliament "is an Italian-style mess that wants to give a political boost to those still feeding off ideologies," he said. Grillo said coordination with the EU on "uniform rules" was instead required because granting Italian citizenship meant granting EU citizenship". So the M5S, as it has already done in the House, will abstain in the Senate, he said. The M5S has been accused of courting rightwing votes with a turn against migrants and Roma.