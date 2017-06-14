Rome

M5S won't vote 'ius soli' - Grillo (2)

'Italian-style mess'

M5S won't vote 'ius soli' - Grillo (2)

Rome, June 14 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) won't vote in favour of a bill granting 'ius soli' citizenship rights to children born on Italian soil from immigrant parents, M5S leader Beppe Grillo said Wednesday. He said the bill in parliament "is an Italian-style mess that wants to give a political boost to those still feeding off ideologies," he said. Grillo said coordination with the EU on "uniform rules" was instead required because granting Italian citizenship meant granting EU citizenship". So the M5S, as it has already done in the House, will abstain in the Senate, he said. The M5S has been accused of courting rightwing votes with a turn against migrants and Roma.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente mortale sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente mortale
sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente al CavallottiSimona è precipitata

Incidente al Cavallotti
Simona è precipitata

di Salvatore De Maria

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Morta l'avvocato Turcaloro

Morta l'avvocato Turcaloro

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33