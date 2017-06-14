RAI OK to stars' breaking salary cap (2)

Rome, June 14 - The board of State broadcaster RAI on Wednesday said its stars like chatshow hosts Bruno Vespa and Fabio Fazio will not be covered by a 240,000-euro wage ceiling, but their pay would be cut by 10%. Pay cuts would be higher for higher-paid performers, the board said. The board stressed that performers offering "general entertainment or creating or adding editorial value" could be considered of an "artistic" nature and this be paid like showbiz stars. There has been controversy over how much top journalists like Vespa and Fazio have been paid and speculation they might leave the broadcaster if they were hit by the salary cap. photo: Vespa