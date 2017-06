Over 600 mn still available for Alitalia - Gubitosi (2)

Rome, June 14 - Alitalia commissioner Luigi Gubitosi told parliament Wednesday "as of today more than 600 million euros of liquidity are wholly available" to the troubled airline, which is seeking new investors amid job cuts. Gubitois also said Alitalia's basic costs had gone up in the last two years. Gubitosi was speaking to the Senate industry and public works committee. Another of the three commisisoners, Enrico Laghi, said they would open a "data room" to assess offers "by the end of next week". The other commissioner, Stefano Paleari, said Alitalia's new business plan would be ready by the end of July.