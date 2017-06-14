Italy launches 'oncochip' for targeted tumour care

(ANSA)- Rome, June 14 - Italy on Wednesday launched the 'oncochip', a research project to cross-reference cancer patients' genomes with real-time scientific and clinical information. The ACC Genomics project aims to provide better treatment to those with tumours, with new molecular drugs and the oncochip that will identify the alteration of cancer genes quickly, cheaply and precisely. Funded by the health ministry, the initiative is being carried out by the Alliance Against Cancer (ACC) and will involved top hospitals like Rome's Gemelli. It will start on lung cancer, by sequencing the genome of 1,00 tumours. "The first feasibility study, which envisages the sequencing of the genome of 1,000 lung tumours, will start in October," said ACC scientific director Pier Giuseppe Pelicci. In 2018 the screening will be extended to other tumours, using a new approach featuring the concomitant analysis of the hereditary genes responsible for the genetic risk of the tumour. "The genome sequences will initially be carried out in 10 IRCCS research centres with the aim of extending them to 21 cancer labs of the network, covering the entire national area".