Rome

M5S attacking migrants to cover election flop - Renzi

'They've been smart', we can't do the aame says PD leader

Rome, June 14 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is attacking migrants and Roma to cover up its flop at Sunday's local elections, centre-left Democratic Party (PD)leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday. "After the slap in the face in the municipal elections," he said, "the M5S has come up with a nice attack on migrants and Roma, so all the newspapers stop talking about the flop and wallow in their rightist turn". Renzi said "they have been smart and I say that without irony, because keeping up media communication requires ability and competence. "They've been smart and I also say that without jealousy, because we do politics differently. "We can't follow populism and position ourselves on strategic choices only for reasons of external communication or bolstering our base".

