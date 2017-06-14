Rome

Di Battista rules out M5S-LN alliance

MP describes speculation as a distraction

Di Battista rules out M5S-LN alliance

Rome, June 14 - Alessandro di Battista, a leading 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP, on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the anti-establishment group could make a pact with the Northern League. "Here we go again," di Battista said on his Facebook page. "Punctually, every two weeks, they write that the M5S is opening up to alliances. First it was the PD left, today it's the League. Don't let them distract you. I say it for the billionth time. The M5S isn't opening up to the League, to those who left the PD, it is not opening to any subjects responsible for the disasters in Italy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente al CavallottiSimona è precipitata

Incidente al Cavallotti
Simona è precipitata

di Salvatore De Maria

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Ecco da dove è caduta Simona

Incidente mortale sulla Messina-Palermo

Incidente mortale
sulla Messina-Palermo

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Svolta nelle indagini, Simona è caduta dall'alto

Morta l'avvocato Turcaloro

Morta l'avvocato Turcaloro

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33