Di Battista rules out M5S-LN alliance

Rome, June 14 - Alessandro di Battista, a leading 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP, on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the anti-establishment group could make a pact with the Northern League. "Here we go again," di Battista said on his Facebook page. "Punctually, every two weeks, they write that the M5S is opening up to alliances. First it was the PD left, today it's the League. Don't let them distract you. I say it for the billionth time. The M5S isn't opening up to the League, to those who left the PD, it is not opening to any subjects responsible for the disasters in Italy".