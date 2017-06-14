Stop migrant 'wave' says M5S Rome whip (2)

Rome
14/06/2017
Rome, June 14 - The Rome council assembly whip for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Paolo Ferrara, on Wednesday backed Mayor Virginia Raggi's call for a halt to migrant arrivals in the Italian capital. "Beyond the numbers, we have said what Roman citizens see every day, an ongoing imposing migrant wave," said Ferrara. "We Romans are already doing our bit but it is not possible to imagine new arrivals or setting up new facilities in our area. Rome remains an open city but precise rules are needed". Raggi on Tuesday wrote to Rome's prefect, or representative of central government, to demand that the interior ministry halt new arrivals in the capital. The ministry responded that Rome had yet to take its fair share of migrants, being about 2,000 migrants short of the quota.
