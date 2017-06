C9 moots decentralisation of appointments

Vatican City, June 14 - The C9 Vatican reform council, in its 20th session, on Wednesday mooted "a healthy decentralisation" of some clerical appointments including letting local bishops name deacons and priests. Under the proposed move, the authorisation to make a permanent unmarried deacon a priest could become the competence of local bishops or bishops' conferences, sources at the C9 said. In another move, the C9 suggested that consultations among lay people could precede the examination of bishop candidates. The C) session started Monday and ends later today.