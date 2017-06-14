Soccer: New Roma coach hopes to have Totti with him

Rome
14/06/2017
Rome, June 14 - New AS Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said Wednesday he hopes to have club legend Francesco Totti working with him. Totti, Serie A's second highest scorer of all time who has only ever played for the club he supported as a child, turned out for his last game for Roma at the end of last season but has not ruled out continuing his playing career. "He will give his answer soon (to the club's offer for a role in a different capacity)," Di Francesco told a press conference. "I'd be very happy to have him in a role that he decides on and to be able to keep working with him, even if it is in a different function".
