Pisa

Jeweller says robbers shot at his wife

'It was self defence' Ferretti tells investigators

Jeweller says robbers shot at his wife

Pisa, June 14 - A Pisa jeweller who shot dead a robber during a hold-up in his shop has told investigators and eye witnesses that he acted to defend himself and his wife after one of the bandits fired in the woman's direction. "We defended ourselves," Daniele Ferretti told the investigators, sources said. "They fired first, towards my wife, and I reacted. The bullet cases are on the floor". The surviving robber, who was the man carrying arms, manage to escape, sources said.

