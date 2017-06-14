Nine Carabinieri probed, four arrested

Massa Carrara, June 14 - Nine Carabinieri are under investigation in relation to a probe by prosecutors in the Tuscan city of Massa Carrara into alleged bodily harm and false declarations. Four of them were arrested on Wednesday, with one taken to jail and the other three put under house arrest. Four others have been banned from residing in a certain area, while the other has been suspended. Of the nine, six were in service at barracks at Aulla and three others at Albiano Magra, both in the province of Massa Carrara.