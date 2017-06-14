People inside burning London tower block- Italian witness

London
14/06/2017
London, June 14 - People who are still alive are trapped inside the west London tower block, the Grenfell Tower, that was gripped by a massive blaze overnight. "There are still people alive on the 11th floor of the building," Daniele, an Italian night club bouncer who lives in the area, told ANSA. "I heard helicopters. At first I thought it was a fight, but then I got up and saw the flames. "A firefighter friend of mine told me that people are alive on the 11th floor". Six people have been confirmed dead but that toll is expected to rise.
