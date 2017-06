Six Carabinieri police arrested

Massa Carrara, June 14 - Six Carabinieri were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a probe by prosecutors in the Tuscan city of Massa Carrara. Five were put under house arrest and one was taken to jail over alleged bodily harm and false declarations. Initial news of the probe emerged in February and March, with reports of around 20 people being under investigation and searches at Carabinieri barracks at Pontremoli and Aulla.