M5S's Di Maio blasts Minniti, PD over migrants (2)

Rome, June 14 - Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Wednesday blasted the position of Interior Minister Marco Minniti and the ruling Democratic Party (PD) on migrants. He was speaking after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, a M5S member, said she was seeking a moratorium on the arrival of asylum seekers in the capital. The interior ministry responded by saying there was no emergency in Rome "Minniti does not know what country he's in," Di Maio said. "There's a serious emergency. They must help us and those who say the opposite are not in this world - him, the PD and the government". Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, meanwhile, said Wednesday that action must follow words after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) seemed to harden its stance on asylum seekers and on Roma camps. "(Rome Mayor Virginia) Raggi says no more migrants, (M5S leader Beppe) Grillo says no more Roma camps," Salvini told Radio Cusano Campus. "We'll see if deeds follow the words. It's not a matter of being a League supporter or a Grillo supporter. "It's about asking for a little order and a little tranquility for the public. "I have a few doubts, as the M5S has not shown great improvements in Rome and Turin (where it runs the local executives). "Anyway, if it is for real, better late than never".