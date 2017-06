Deeds must follow words on migrants-Salvini to Grillo

Rome, June 14 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that action must follow words after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) seemed to harden its stance on asylum seekers and Roma camps. "(Rome Mayor Virginia) Raggi says no more migrants, (M5S leader Beppe) Grillo says no more Roma camps," Salvini told Radio Cusano Campus. "We'll see if deeds follow the words. It's not a matter of being a League supporter or a Grillo supporter. It's about asking for a little order and a little tranquility for the public".