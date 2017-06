Almost half million 'precarious' workers in civil service

Rome, June 14 - ISTAT said Wednesday that almost half a million of the close to 3.5 million people who work in the civil service in Italy are on some form of "precarious" labour contract. The national statistics agency said 3,305,313 people were directly employed by public administrations, including 293,804 on temporary contracts. It said a further 173,558 worked for the public sector via other forms of contract, such as freelance ones, that give little or no job security. So when the number in temporary posts and those working with other forms of contract are added up, the total comes to 467,362.